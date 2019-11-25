A report entitled "Scientific Cooperation within the Arctic: Understanding the Bottlenecks in Cross-Border Research" based on the UArctic Survey "Potentials and expectations of the Agreement on Enhancing Arctic Scientific Cooperation" is now available.

The Agreement on Enhancing Arctic Scientific Cooperation was signed in May 2017 after which it has been ratified by all Arctic eight countries (USA, Canada, Kingdom of Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia).

The purpose of the Agreement is to enhance cooperation in Scientific Activities in order to increase effectiveness and efficiency in the development of scientific knowledge about the Arctic. The key element of enhanced cooperation are better access to research areas, infrastructures, facilities and data including education, training and entries and exits of the persons.

The report highlights some of the bottlenecks that researchers face when conducting cross-border research around the Arctic. This report was completed in conjunction with IASC and IASSA.

The report is available here.

The contact person for the report is Kirsi Latola kirsi.latola@uarctic.org