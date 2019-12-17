The theme of the Arctic Yearbook 2019 is Redefining Arctic Security. This eighth edition of the Arctic Yearbook seeks to articulate how security has been redefined in the Arctic region. The online version is available at https://arcticyearbook.com/ .

The Arctic Yearbook 2019 consists of 21 peer reviewed articles and 14 briefing notes and commentaries. The four thematic sections are:

Traditional security in the Arctic

Human security in the Arctic

Theorizing about security in the Arctic

Non-Arctic states and security in the Arctic

The Arctic Yearbook seeks to be the preeminent repository of critical analysis on the Arctic region, with a mandate to inform observers about the state of Arctic politics, governance and security. It is an international and interdisciplinary double-blind peer-reviewed publication, published online to ensure wide distribution and accessibility to a variety of stakeholders and observers. The Arctic Yearbook is open access. Readers may download, distribute, photocopy, cite or excerpt this Arctic Yearbook material provided it is properly and fully credited and not used for commercial purposes.

The Arctic Yearbook is the outcome of the Northern Research Forum and the UArctic Thematic Network on Geopolitics and Security.

