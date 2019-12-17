Norilsk State Industrial Institute invites participants to an international scientific conference “ Scientific capacity of the Arctic ”, which is to take place on April 25, 2020. Apply before February 25, 2020!

Conference main themes:

Arctic environment, natural resources and biodiversity;

New technologies for the Arctic;

Human health in the Arctic;

Language, culture and history of Arctic peoples;

Socio-economic and legal development of the Arctic.

The conference is aimed at establishing an international interdisciplinary platform for addressing a wide range of Arctic-related issues, as well as strengthening ties in education and research between different generations of researchers within certain disciplines.

Conference tasks:

To present promising Russian and international Arctic research and projects;

To increase attractiveness of the Norilsk State Industrial Institute as an interdisciplinary platform for conducting research;

To expand the network of regional contacts in the field of scientific, technical and research activities;

To disseminate research results, which includes publications in the scientific and practical journal “Kultura. Nauka. Proizvodstvo” (Culture. Science. Production). UArctic President Lars Kullerud is a member of the editorial board.

We invite students, doctoral students, educators and researchers to participate.

Forms of participation: in presence, in absence, remotely.

Conference working languages: Russian, English.

Application deadline: February 25, 2020.

Dear international participants! We encourage you to apply early: to enter the city of Norilsk you require a special permit, preparation of which by the inviting party can take a few months.

Participation in the conference is free. Participants are responsible for their travel and accommodation expenses.

The conference programme will include visits to production sites of Norilsk Mining and Metallurgical Combine (Norilsk Nickel) and sightseeing in Norilsk and Dudinka.

Looking forward to see you in Norilsk!

Contact persons:

Natalia Karmanovskaya

karmanovskayanv@gmail.com

+79131610293

Anastasia Smirnova

smirnovaat@bk.ru

+79134913034

Norilsk State Industrial Institute has been a member of UArctic since year 2010.