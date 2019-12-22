Next year the 7th Conference of the IPTRN will be held in Ushuaia, Argentina from November 18 to 23

The International Polar Tourism Research Network (IPTRN) is a group with a shared interest in research that advances the understanding of tourism in and about the Polar Regions. The IPTRN strives to generate, share and disseminate knowledge, resources and perspectives on polar tourism; and strongly supports the development of international collaboration and cooperative relationships between members.

The creation of the International Polar Tourism Research Network is the idea of a group of polar tourism researchers who met in 2006 at the Canadian Association of Geographers Annual Meeting held that year at Lakehead University, in Thunder Bay. They expressed the pressing need for interdisciplinary and inter-institutional collaboration in the form of a network. Following another planning meeting in Rovaniemi, Finland, in 2007 the network was formalised with the holding of the first IPTRN conference and community workshop in Kangiqsujuaq, Nunavik, in 2008. Our current Steering Committee will serve until the next meeting in 2020.

Membership in the network includes individuals such as university researchers, consultants, tourism operators, government organizations, community members, and graduate students. The network welcomes new members who recognise, support, and actively participate in the network's mission. Simply email iptrnmail@gmail.com with the subject SUBSCRIBE and include your full name, organisation, and country in the body to join our mailing list.