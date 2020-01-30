The date for the High North Dialogue Conference is coming closer, and the High North Center for Business and Governance would kindly like to provide you with a reminder and updates on the conference. The conference takes place in Bodø, Norway, March 18th – 19th 2020.

The annual High North Dialogue conference gathers experts and stakeholders from a range of sectors with a focus on business development and economic growth in the High North. It provides a platform to interact with young academics and professionals with an interest in the Arctic. The conference coincides with weeklong Master and PhD courses that gather graduate students from Norway, Russia, China, and several other countries.

The theme of the 2020 conference is Business in the Arctic. We will explore topics such as High North scenarios, Geo-economics, People in the Arctic, climate and food. Business leaders and entrepreneurs will share their thoughts on the business potential in the Arctic. Please click here for the full and updated program.

For the fifth year in a row, the High North Hero Award will be presented to a person or organization that has contributed to highlighting the importance of the High North. Please nominate your candidate by February 1st.

For the third year in a row, the High North Young Entrepreneur Award will be presented to individual entrepreneurs or a company with an idea related to the circumpolar north. Please nominate your candidate or apply by the 10th of February.

You are also invited to take part in our High North Dialogue Research Workshop March 19th – 20th, connecting scholars across academic fields to discuss the aspects of growth in the Arctic.

In addition to the conference, we host several interesting breakout sessions and you are welcome to attend or host your own.

Register before January 31st and the special Early Bird price. We would be very grateful if you would help us distribute the attached open invitation within your network.

For more information on the conference, please refer to our website at www.highnorthdialogue.com or contact us.