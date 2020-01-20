This issue features:
- Letter from the President
- EXTENDED CALL FOR PAPERS FOR ICASS X (JAN 20, 2020)
- Information about travel grants to ICASS
- Call for IASSA Award nominations
- Call for President and Council bids
- Dr. Gabriella Nordin Skold: in memoriam
- Other information about ICASS X
- Reports from IASSA members on past, on-going and future events
Make sure to also check out the call for papers, the listing of upcoming conferences and workshops, all the announcements / other news, and a listing of new publications related to Arctic social sciences.
