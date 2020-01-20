This issue features:

Letter from the President

EXTENDED CALL FOR PAPERS FOR ICASS X (JAN 20, 2020)

Information about travel grants to ICASS

Call for IASSA Award nominations

Call for President and Council bids

Dr. Gabriella Nordin Skold: in memoriam

Other information about ICASS X

Reports from IASSA members on past, on-going and future events

Make sure to also check out the call for papers, the listing of upcoming conferences and workshops, all the announcements / other news, and a listing of new publications related to Arctic social sciences.



Click here for the new Northern Notes #52