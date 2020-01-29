One aim of the project is to collect examples and experience what poor connectivity means for daily life, school work, using e-services, using e-payments, business opportunities and where (which kind of environment) the problems occur. In the later phase of the project, some solutions will be demonstrated and the availability of solutions to the public will be enabled. By poorly working connectivity we mean, e.g., that you can see that your mobile phone or modem is connected but the quality is so poor that voice and especially data connectivity (internet connectivity) fails to allow using digital services.

The purpose is to collect the above mentioned experience and report the findings to policymakers and stakeholders as well as publish them in scientific articles. These outcomes will be used to show what kind of problems occur in a world that should be digitally equal.

The questionnaire can be filled anonymously, and results published so that persons cannot be identified. In a case the respondent would like to be contacted later for possible further discussion, contact details can be left. Further information about GDPR issues can be found here.

The questions can be found in English, Finnish, Swedish and Russian. Both select-all-that-match and write-in types of questions are included. Furthermore, also free comments are welcome.

The questionnaire is open until autumn 2020. You don’t have to answer all questions but pick those that are relevant for you.

Link to the questionnaire is here.

More information:

Harri Saarnisaari

University of Oulu

puh. +358-40-5727803

e-mail: harri.saarnisaari(at)oulu.fi