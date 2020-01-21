Arctic Winter School 2020 at North-Eastern Federal University , Yakutsk, Russia is going to be held from February 25 – March 7, 2020. Applications until February 1, 2020 .

Study about the Arctic in Yakutsk! As of May 13th, 2019, 8 additional regions of Yakutia have been included in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation. In total, all 13 Arctic regions of Yakutia are included in the Russian Arctic, which makes 49% of Yakutia’s territory belong to the Arctic zone.

Through the lectures, field trips, excursions, and other events, participants will have an opportunity to immerse themselves in the multicultural society of Yakutia in the North-Eastern Siberia. Witness the historic, social, economic and cultural changes, which occur in Yakutia at present!

The school is co-organized by Japan Arctic Research Network Center (J-ARC NET), Hokkaido University, HU-NEFU-IBPC Joint Research Lab, Institute for Biological Problems of Cryolithozone (IBPC), Northern Forum international organization.

Application deadline: 1 February 2020 using the NEFU online applications system http://oas.s-vfu.ru/

The system requires to create a profile, after that please proceed to the application form link

Russian visa assistance and inquiries: international@s-vfu.ru

For additional information, please contact Alexandra Ponomareva, av.ponomareva@s-vfu.ru

Participation fee:

450 Euro – Standard

350 Euro – Partner rate

Accommodation:

Shared rooms with shower and restroom at the NEFU dormitory with Wi-Fi, gym, dining room, kitchen, reading room, washing machines.

Target group:

Undergraduate and graduate students interested in the Arctiс Issues, Permafrost Studies, Yakut and Indigenous Cultures and Ethnography

(issues of international cooperation, geography, biology, ecology, tourism, history, ethnography, anthropology, etc.)

Language: English

Lectures and seminars are in English or in Russian with English interpretation

For more information visit the Arctic Winter School webpages