We welcome proposals for sessions to be held either during the UArctic Congress program dates on October 6–7, 2020 or during a joint day with the Arctic Circle Assembly . Sessions can be comprised of dialogues and discussions, both oral and poster presentations, as well as panel or round table discussions. Deadline for submissions is January 31, 2020.

Please note that posters can be only presented in session held in October 6 and 7. Session proposals should include a short abstract on the session’s planned content, as well as a list of speakers and their topics. If possible, 50% of the speakers should be confirmed at the time of submission; if not, please describe what kind of process the session conveners will conduct for finding and confirming the session speakers.

See the full Call for Proposals and submit yours using the online form. Please contact congress.sessions@uarctic.org if you have any further questions.

We look forward to seeing you all in Reykjavik in 2020!