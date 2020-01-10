Please note that posters can be only presented in session held in October 6 and 7. Session proposals should include a short abstract on the session’s planned content, as well as a list of speakers and their topics. If possible, 50% of the speakers should be confirmed at the time of submission; if not, please describe what kind of process the session conveners will conduct for finding and confirming the session speakers.
See the full Call for Proposals and submit yours using the online form. Please contact congress.sessions@uarctic.org if you have any further questions.
We look forward to seeing you all in Reykjavik in 2020!