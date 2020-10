The 13th Polar Law Symposium 2020 will be held online 9-30 November 2020, creating opportunities for scholars and students interested in polar research from all across the world. The registration is now open.

The symposium will discuss topical issues, including the Polar Regions' challenges for international law and policy during the Covid situation. The event aims to make recommendations on appropriate actions to respond to these emerging and re-emerging challenges.

The symposium does not charge any registration fees.

For more information and to join the event by registering please visit the Symposium website.