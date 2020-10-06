We invite you to participate in All-Russian Scientific-Practical Online Conference «Languages and Literature of the Peoples of the North-East of Russia: Current State and Development Prospects” which will be held on December 15-16, 2020 in Yakutsk. This conference is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Even poet and writer, teacher, author of the first Even novel "The Spirit of the Earth", Honored Worker of Culture of the Yakut ASSR, member of the Union of Writers of the USSR Platon Afanasyevich Stepanov-Lamutsky.

MAIN SCIENTIFIC DIRECTIONS OF THE CONFERENCE

Literature and oral tradition of the indigenous peoples of the North, Siberia and Far East of the Russian Federation: research discourse.

Literary heritage of P.A. Stepanov-Lamutsky.

The role of education in the preservation and development of native languages, literature and cultures of the indigenous peoples of the North.

Minority languages in the era of globalization: problems of studying, preservation, adaptation.

Form of participation: full-time, part-time

All participants will receive certificates of participation in the conference.

Languages of the Conference: Russian, English

The volume of publication - up to 5 pages (size 14 pt).

Applications for participation in the conference (see App.1) should be sent by November 25, 2020 to the email address antonina-vinokurova@bk.ru, raisakuzmina2013@yandex.ru marked Конференция ПЛ.

Following the results of the conference, an electronic publication of the collection of conference materials is planned. The organizing committee reserves the right to select texts for publication. Texts that do not meet the requirements are rejected without agreement.

Requirements for the design can be found in App. 2 to this information letter.

The text of the article for publication should be sent by December 1, 2020 to email addresses antonina-vinokurova@bk.ru, raisakuzmina2013@yandex.ru marked Конференция ПЛ and attached file (name the file by the name of the author's article).

Coordinators:

Vinokurova Antonina Afanasevna antonina-vinokurova@bk.ru

Kuzmina Raisa Petrovna raisakuzmina2013@yandex.ru