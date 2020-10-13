The award supports attendance of virtual conferences, and aims to increase accessibility of Arctic research for early career researchers and students, especially Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. The application period is open until 1 November 2020.

The Arctic Research Consortium of the US (ARCUS) announces the Early Career Conference Funding Award to support up to twenty, US-based, early career researchers and students to participate in meetings and events relevant to Arctic research.

In lieu of full travel grants during 2020/21, these ARCUS funding awards will cover registration fees, session/abstract submission costs, and other relevant expenses related to virtual conference attendance (recognizing that many events have moved online or may be forced to do so) for one conference or event scheduled to take place through 31 May 2021.

The award aims to increase participation of early career, underrepresented minorities (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color; BIPOC) in Arctic research by providing at least half of the awards to BIPOC students and early career researchers. This award is for conference attendance and participation — submitting an abstract will be optional.

Award notifications are anticipated to be announced during the week of 16 November 2020.

Funding for these awards is made possible through the National Science Foundation's Arctic Sciences Section (PLR #1928794).

Application deadline: 1 November 2020, 5:00 p.m. AKDT

For more information and to apply, see the Early Career Funding Award webpage.

For questions, contact:

Lisa Sheffield Guy

lisa@arcus.org