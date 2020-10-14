The Arctic Winter College creates a network of emerging leaders and experts that will be brought together for 10 weeks in a series of web-based seminars (webinars) Tuesdays from 18:00-20:00 Central European Time from January 12 to March 23, 2021.

Ecologic Institute, Migration in Harmony Research Coordination Network (MiH-RCN), and The Arctic Institute are pleased to announce the 2021 Arctic Winter College and are seeking applications from emerging leaders working to improve Arctic governance from around the world.

A pilot program of the traditional Arctic Summer College run by the Ecologic Institute, the winter program aims to build a lasting, policy-oriented network of Arctic professionals to strengthen communication between peoples and nations, scientific disciplines, policy areas, and across the science-policy interface to improve collaborations, research, and decision-making in the Arctic.

Weekly webinars, featuring diverse experts and hosted by MiH-RCN Principle Investigator Dr. Victoria Herrmann, will focus on the theme “Arctic on the Move.” Urbanization, globalization, and the impacts of climate change are activating the simultaneous migrations of species, ecosystems, settlements, and cultures across Arctic coastlines in new and unpredictable ways. Arctic port cities are witnessing increased maritime traffic and inflow of migrant labor; rural villages are facing displacement from slow and sudden-onset disasters; sea ice melt and ocean warming are shifting marine species ranges; and terrestrial ecosystems in transition are upending Arctic food webs and introducing southern disease vectors. Each of these intersecting mobilities challenge the quality of life, sustainable development, and environmental health of the circumpolar north.

From epidemiologists to security experts, each week experts will present on selected topics within the theme and participate in discussions with fellows. Participants from each year build relationships through online platforms in a sustained community. Fellows will receive copies of presentations, reports, and print materials and will be given opportunities to publish policy papers in a The Arctic Institute series or a special issue of a peer review journal.

Participation in the Arctic Winter College is open to applicants with ideally 1-10 years of experience in social sciences, engineering, medicine, and natural sciences, young private sector professionals, Indigenous Knowledge, Traditional Knowledge, and humanities scholars and cultural heritage practitioners with connections/relevance to the Arctic, including graduate students, and a desire to share perspectives and seek professional collaboration with a network of peers. The course will be conducted in English. Applicants will be informed about the outcome of the selection process by December 15, 2020.

Applicant requirements:

Early- to mid-career professionals, including students, whose work focuses on the Arctic

A commitment to participate, including written and oral contributions, in the Arctic Winter course each Tuesday from 18:00-20:00 Central European Time from January 12 to March 23, 2021.

A willingness to build an active, ongoing network beyond the conclusion of the course

English fluency

Applications will be accepted until November 15, 2020. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. If you have any questions or issues submitting please contact victoria.herrmann@thearcticinstitute.org

APPLY HERE