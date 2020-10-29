We invite everyone interested in the development of Northern regions to participate in the International Model Northern Forum, which will be held online on November 19-20. The registration for the Model Northern Forum ends on November 8, essay submission – November 15.

The Northern Forum is an international non-governmental organization of the northern regions on sustainable development, established on November 8, 1991, in Anchorage, Alaska. The Secretariat is located in Yakutsk, Sakha Republic (Yakutia), Russia.

Website of the organization: https://www.northernforum.org

Model Northern Forum is a role-playing game, aimed at simulating different forms of the Norther Forum work. Since the Northern Forum has a well-balanced representation structure and also conducts researches in all essential fields of studies, its simulation makes it possible for very different groups of active young professionals, activists, volunteers as well as young representatives of the youth from the Northern Regions to get relevant and highly rewarding experience.

The central objective of MNF-2020 is to assemble the talented and engaged youth of the Northern Regions, create a platform for their exchange of knowledge, ideas and experience and give an additional drive to their inter-regional and international cooperation.

The MNF agenda: "Global-Local: Regions and Communities in the Arctic and their Future Development".

The event is organized by the Northern Forum, M.K. Ammosov North–Eastern Federal University, MGIMO University, Vaasa University, Finnland, International Institute of Energy Policy and Diplomacy (MGIMO MIEP), the MGIMO Arctic Student Research Club and the public organization “Intersphere”

Objectives of the event are the following:

1) To popularize among the Northern youth the knowledge about the development prospects of the Northern Regions, as well as information about the goals, objectives, structure, activities and current agenda of the Northern Forum;

2) To promote the students’ research activities related to the Northern regions;

3) To intensify inter-regional and international cooperation between the Northern Youth in the form of joint projects and researches focused on the Northern Regions development;

4) To raise among the Northern Youth the interdisciplinary awareness of different aspects of the Northern Regions development, as well as foster their ecological consciousness and active civic position;

5) to develop proposals for solving the problems of the Northern regions within the framework of the working groups of the Model Northern Forum;

6) to discuss current problems in the Northern regions with the participation of international experts.

The work of following bodies are to be simulated in the framework of the event:

·The Board of Governors;

·The Regional Coordinators Committee;

·Business Cooperation in the North Working Group;

·Regional Adaptation to Climate Change Working Group.

Who can participate in the event?

Pupils at the age from 16, students from all the circumpolar North, young scientists, other interested youth representatives.

Requirements for participation:

To participate in The Model Northern Forum, fill in the online form: https://forms.gle/pLCWJA1dCqTLrvTy8

Contacts: nf@arctic-mgimo.ru , Etitovskaya@yandex.ru (Eugenia, External Coordinator)

Essay contest

1. Essay contest is organized in the framework of The Model Northern Forum and is held completely online and independently from the main event. The essays will be collected by the MNF Secretariate and Northern Forum officers, and the best works will be selected. The authors of the best essays will receive certificates and prizes. Written e-mails are to be sent here: nf@arctic-mgimo.ru

2. Essay topics:

· Inter-regional cooperation in solving problems of the northern regions

· Regional problems of of the northern territories: significance and solutions

· Development of the northern regions as a strategic task of the country

· Best practices for the development of northern regions

· Northern Territories: a platform for dialogue between nations

· Development of the northern regions as an investment in the future

3. Essay writing requirements:

· Words limit in an essay is 300 words.

· An essay can be written in any language.

· The essay must be submitted in a Microsoft Word file, the title must include surname and name of the participant;

· 14 - point, Times Roman font, 1,5 line spacing

· Participants must write an essay by themselves

4. Essay criteria:

· Compliance with the selected topic

· Argumentation

· Compliance with essay writing requirements

· Originality of essay

Requirements for the selection of participants

To participate in The Model Northern Forum, fill in the online form.

The registration for The Model Northern Forum ends on November 8.

Essay submission ends on November 15.