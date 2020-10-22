The Integrated European Polar Research Programme
During the last 5 years, EU-PolarNet has been working on the Integrated European Polar Research Programme to reflect the stakeholder needs in the research programme. You can download it here.
White Paper on European Polar Infrastructures
This white paper on European polar infrastructures is the infrastructure and logistics response to the research needs addressed in the European Polar Research Programme. You can download it here.
Stakeholder Engagement in the Polar Research
EU-PolarNet is happy to announce the publication of the white paper on polar stakeholder engagement. You can download it here.