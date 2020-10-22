EU-PolarNet 1 came to its end in June 2020 after five exciting and very productive years. It has supported the European Commission in many fields related to the Polar Regions and helped them to identify topics for polar calls in H2020.

The Integrated European Polar Research Programme

During the last 5 years, EU-PolarNet has been working on the Integrated European Polar Research Programme to reflect the stakeholder needs in the research programme. You can download it here.

White Paper on European Polar Infrastructures

This white paper on European polar infrastructures is the infrastructure and logistics response to the research needs addressed in the European Polar Research Programme. You can download it here.

Stakeholder Engagement in the Polar Research

EU-PolarNet is happy to announce the publication of the white paper on polar stakeholder engagement. You can download it here.