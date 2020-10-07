This position will examine how fluxes of carbon, water, and energy in Arctic tundra ecosystems are responding to climate warming and permafrost thaw.

The PhD position is part of a project funded by the National Science Foundation, ‘Collaborative Research: Carbon, Water, and Energy Balance of the Arctic Landscape at Flagship Observatories in Alaska and Siberia; Nearing a Tipping Point?’, with the overall goals of detecting climate change in the Arctic and its effects on global systems.

Duties will include assisting with:

Data collection and analysis of micrometeorological measurements in tundra ecosystems in Alaska,

Restarting, improving, and adding companion measurements at sites near Cherskii, Siberia, and

Plant biomass harvests at the Alaska sites.

Fieldwork will be based at the Toolik Field Station in northern Alaska, with additional travel to work at the North East Science Station in Cherskii, Russia. The position is located at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

The successful candidate will possess familiarity with eddy covariance flux data collection and associated sensors and data processing methodology; strong personal communication and quantitative skills; self- motivation, independence, and the ability to work with minimal supervision, as well as ability and willingness to work with site investigators; and excellent organizational, documentation, and writing skills.

Required qualifications include a Bachelor's degree in biogeochemistry, Earth system science, atmospheric science, biometeorology, micrometeorology, or related fields; a Master’s degree in one of these fields is preferred. Significant experience in Arctic ecosystems, eddy flux systems, and biogeochemical processes is also preferred. The candidate will also need to possess a valid U.S. driver's license at the start of fieldwork.

Contact Eugénie Euskirchen (seeuskirchen@alaska.edu) and Syndonia Bret-Harte (msbretharte@alaska.edu) prior to submitting an application, and well before the deadline, preferably by early November. Applicants will need to apply to the PhD program in the Department of Biology and Wildlife at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Application review begins 15 January 2021.

For more information, see the complete position description.