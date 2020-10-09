The Scottish government has launched a new initiative to expanding dialogue with Arctic nations.

Climate change, the rural economy, and a sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic are among themes to be discussed in a series of online events between Scotland and the Arctic nations.

The Arctic Connections seminars will feature Scottish and international speakers – including from Canada, US and the Nordic nations – and discuss commons issues including rural life, the challenge of low populations, new economies and shared cultural ties.

The online events, part of Scotland’s ongoing Arctic policy, will aim to share valuable international lessons and experiences that can be put into practice domestically.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new series of conferences involving Scottish Government ministers will be staged online between October 2020 and early 2021.

Constitution, Europe and External Affairs Secretary Michael Russell said:

“Scotland is an outward looking nation which engages with the world – despite the imminent threat and disruption of Brexit, we are determined to play our full role in discussing common issues with countries across the globe.

“This sustained engagement and dialogue with Arctic nations is based not only in common interests, but the reality of our population and geography – Shetland is closer to the Arctic circle than it is to London, and at a higher latitude than Juneau, Alaska.

“These discussions will be with some of our closest neighbours and important trade partners, in Europe, as well as nations further afield, and will address our many common concerns and challenges.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has also underlined just how important multilateral dialogue and the international exchange of knowledge is, not only in responding to the crisis, but in building back, fairer and greener.”

Find out more at http://gov.scot/arctic