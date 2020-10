The series is designed to increase transparency of the Arctic Science Ministerial science process and to provide additional opportunities for scientists, Indigenous peoples and stakeholders to engage with the science and proposed actions leading up to ASM3 in Tokyo, Japan in May 2021.

The webinar series is a cooperation between the Third Arctic Science Ministerial organisers in Iceland and Japan, and the European Polar Board (EPB). Each webinar will be recorded and made available on the EPB YouTube channel.

The first webinar will be held on October 21, 13:00–14:00 UTC.

For more information on the series and to register for each webinar, please visit https://asm3.org/webinar-series/