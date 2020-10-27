During the webinar you will get acquainted with the School highlights and follow a workshop on Academic writing lead by senior lecturers of NArFU Department of English Philology, Nordic Languages and Language Pedagogy Olga Pechinkina, PhD in Linguistics, and Inga Zashikhina, PhD in Philosophy.

The webinar will give you an overview of the formats and contents presented in the mainstream scientific publications of the recent years, particularly in the humanities. Speaking of the format, we are going to focus on the leading-edge features of the academic writing style and logic. As for the content, we aim at the analysis of the topical array in the authoritative research articles, including the lexical and rhetoric issues. We also intend to reveal the perspectives for further research that would be of relevance for scientists and editors.

No participation fee.

Date and time: October 30 2020 at 16:00 (Moscow time)

Platform: Zoom

Registration: please, follow the link to register for the webinar