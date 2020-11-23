Academy of Finland selected the Atmospheric and Climate Competence Center (ACCC) as one of the 4 funded Finnish Flagships. The ACCC is coordinated and led by Professor Markku Kulmala, the lead of the UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Boreal Hub .

The ACCC Flagship focuses on research addressing climate change and deteriorating air quality.

The Flagship Programme’s third call focused on collaboration between research teams and the business sector, and also on high-quality research with impact and the capacity for renewal.

The Finnish Flagship Programme is an instrument that supports high-quality research and increases the economic and societal impact emerging from the research. The strong commitment of the host organisations to the operation and financing of the Flagships plays a key role in achieving the objectives. The four new Flagships work closely with business and other sectors of society, and their collaborators include a great number of large enterprises, SMEs and start-ups from different fields as well as educational institutions, hospitals and other public actors.

The new Flagships are:

