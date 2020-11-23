The ACCC Flagship focuses on research addressing climate change and deteriorating air quality.
The Flagship Programme’s third call focused on collaboration between research teams and the business sector, and also on high-quality research with impact and the capacity for renewal.
The Finnish Flagship Programme is an instrument that supports high-quality research and increases the economic and societal impact emerging from the research. The strong commitment of the host organisations to the operation and financing of the Flagships plays a key role in achieving the objectives. The four new Flagships work closely with business and other sectors of society, and their collaborators include a great number of large enterprises, SMEs and start-ups from different fields as well as educational institutions, hospitals and other public actors.
The new Flagships are:
- Gene, Cell and Nano Therapy Competence Cluster for the Treatment of Chronic Diseases (University of Eastern Finland, University of Oulu, University of Helsinki, Aalto University, Finnish Red Cross Blood Service)
- Atmosphere and Climate Competence Center (ACCC) (University of Helsinki, Finnish Meteorological Institute, University of Eastern Finland, Tampere University)
- Innovation ecosystem based on the immune system (InFLAMES) (University of Turku, Åbo Akademi University)
- Forest-Human-Machine Interplay (UNITE) - Building Resilience, Redefining Value Networks and Enabling Meaningful Experiences (University of Eastern Finland, FGI, Tampere University, Natural Resources Institute Finland)
News about the ACCC Flagship (in Finnish) available at the University of Helsinki website.
For more information about the Four Flagships see the Academy of Finland website.