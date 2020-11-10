The joint Interreg Nord project Arctic 5G Test Networks is conducted by the CWC research unit at the University of Oulu , Finland and Luleå University of Technology , Sweden.

The project aims to connect the two test beds and provide improved testing possibilities but also solve scientific problems. One of those is to find and demonstrate solutions to remote area connectivity problems. Related to that is the questionnaire about connectivity problems, still open in the project’s web page.

For more information about the 5G Test Network project see here.

5G Technical Webinar will take place on November 11, 2020.

For more information you are welcome to contact:

Harri Saarnisaari

University of Oulu

+358-40-5727803

harri.saarnisaari(at)oulu.fi

The Arctic 5G Test Network is part of the activities of the UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Telecommunications and Networking.