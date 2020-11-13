The theme of the just launched Arctic Yearbook 2020 is "Climate Change and the Arctic: Global Origins, Regional Responsibilities?", including 23 scholarly articles and 8 briefing notes & commentaries.

The Arctic Yearbook 2020, edited by Lassi Heininen, Heather Exner-Pirot & Justin Barnes, has four thematic sections:

Section I: Geopolitics and Economics in a Warming Arctic

Section II: Indigenous, Northern and Gender Creativities and Perspectives

Section III: Arctic Climate Change, From Science to Policy

Section IV: The Arctic Council and Climate Change Mitigation – What Role?

Watch the launch of the Arctic Yearbook 2020 here.

The Arctic Yearbook 2020 is available, open access, at https://arcticyearbook.com.

The Arctic Yearbook is the outcome of the UArctic Thematic Network on Geopolitics and Security.