The Arctic Yearbook 2020, edited by Lassi Heininen, Heather Exner-Pirot & Justin Barnes, has four thematic sections:
- Section I: Geopolitics and Economics in a Warming Arctic
- Section II: Indigenous, Northern and Gender Creativities and Perspectives
- Section III: Arctic Climate Change, From Science to Policy
- Section IV: The Arctic Council and Climate Change Mitigation – What Role?
Watch the launch of the Arctic Yearbook 2020 here.
The Arctic Yearbook 2020 is available, open access, at https://arcticyearbook.com.
The Arctic Yearbook is the outcome of the UArctic Thematic Network on Geopolitics and Security.