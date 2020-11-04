Climate changes have been important stressors of biodiversity since the beginning of time. This applies not least to Arctic birds during all of the Quaternary, since few places on Earth have fluctuated as much climatically as the polar regions. This means that Arctic biodiversity may be better adapted to climate fluctuations than most other biomes. However, with the recent human-induced climate changes, the capacity of Arctic biodiversity to adapt may be challenged.

In this Special Issue of Animals, we will explore the recent and historic effects of climate change on bird species and populations in the Arctic. What can we learn from impacts of historic climatic bottlenecks on Arctic birds, and what are the effects of contemporary climate changes and fluctuations—positive, negative, or non-existent? Are there significant differences between different parts of the Arctic, and are there carryover effects from climate and land-use changes on staging and wintering grounds of Arctic-breeding birds? The latter includes impacts on the migration itself as well as unsustainable use (hunting and disturbance), on which papers are as welcome as from the Arctic proper, provided that they relate to effects of climate changes.

Manuscripts should be submitted online at www.mdpi.com by registering and logging in to this website. Once you are registered, click here to go to the submission form.

Deadline for manuscript submissions: 30 September 2021.

Dr. Hans Meltofte

Guest Editor

Dr. Jukka Jokimäki

Section Editor-in-Chief

Animals, Section Birds