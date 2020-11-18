AIAS is pleased to announce that they have up to 15 AIAS-COFUND Marie Skłodowska-Curie fellowships available at Aarhus Institute of Advanced Studies, AIAS, for talented junior and senior researchers from all academic disciplines.

The application deadline is 15 January 2021

Commencement date: 1 October 2021 and 1 February 2022.

Read about AIAS and the fellowship programme and see the Guide for Applicants at:

www.aias.au.dk

https://aias.au.dk/opportunities-at-aias/aiasfellowships/aias-cofund-fellowships/

We hope that you will find the call of interest, and you are welcome to forward the call to other high-level researchers in your network. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact, Programme Manager, Helle Villekold: helle@aias.au.dk