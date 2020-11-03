ArcticNet is proud to support the release of the Inuit Nunangat Research Program (INRP)’s Call for Proposals (CFP).

This is an exciting opportunity for Inuit to lead research without having to partner with a southern university, and to propose projects on issues that matter to their communities. The INRP is the first Inuit-led, directed and governed research program in Canada funded under new North by North Program.

The members and organizations of the Inuit Advisory Committee (IAC) invite all Inuit to submit research proposals in their preferred language and format. Inuit are eligible to submit their proposals as the project leaders without the need to partner with an academic researcher.

Please submit proposals directly to ITK at Inuit Nunangat Research Program website or to INRP@ITK.ca.

This program is supported in partnership between ArcticNet and ITK, made possible with the financial and administrative support of the University of Ottawa. Please direct any administrative and financial questions to ArcticNet via alexa.reedman@uottawa.ca.