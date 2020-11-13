Norilsk State Industrial Institute would like to invite researchers, lecturers, PhD students and students to participate remotely in the 19th annual international conference "Taimyr Readings - 2020" dedicated to the International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures (2013 - 2022). The conference is to be held on December 10, 2020.

The aim of the conference is to unite and converge cultures, to establish interreligious and intercultural dialogue.

Working languages: Russian, English.

The results of scientific research, presented in the form of articles, will be published in the scientific journal "Culture. Science. Production" (Kultura. Nauka. Proizvodstvo). President of the University of the Arctic Lars Kullerud is a member of the editorial board. The journal is included in the Russian Science Citation Index (RSCI) database. Materials are published on a royalty-free basis. Authors are not charged for publication of articles.

Please send in your articles* before December 15 to atsnvk@gmail.com

*An article in the English language should contain author's full name, a title, an abstract (5-6 lines), keywords (max. 10), information on author's affiliation, position, academic degree and title. The volume of the article should not exceed 16 pages of A4 text, including tables (no more than 3) and figures (no more than 5), bibliography (no more than 10-15 sources). Font - Times New Roman, font size 14, one-and-a-half spacing.

If you have any question, please don't hesitate to contact the organizers atsnvk@gmail.com

Norilsk State Insdutrial Institute has been a member of the University of the Arctic since 2010.