On December 10-11, 2020, the Arctic State Institute of Culture and Arts (city of Yakutsk, Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), North-East Russia) will host the international online conference dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Institute activities. English is one of the working languages, participation is free.

The sessions of the conference:

Values ​​of the Arctic circumpolar civilization;

Human capital in education and culture of the peoples of the Arctic;

Folk art culture of the peoples of the Arctic as a fundamental mission of the institute;

Cultural practices in the development of the Arctic heritage: educational, research, innovative approaches;

Integrated geocultural research of the Arctic;

Information and library technologies as part of the creative economy of the region;

Contemporary professional art in the Arctic: main trends;

Creative industries and visual plastic arts of the Arctic.

More information on the conference can be found in the Information letter.

Working languages: Russian, Sakha (Yakut), English.

Form of participation: oral (on-line), poster presentation.

The conference proceedings will be published and registered in RSCI (Russian Science Citation Index - http://elibrary.ru).

Participation is free of charge. To participate in the conference, please, apply online by December 1, 2020 by filling out the form.

Contact the organizing committee in case you have questions:

international@agiki.ru