Despite COVID-19, it succeeded this weekend in completing an international PhD course at the Greenland Center for Health Research at Ilisimatusarfik . The participants came from Canada, Russia, the USA, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

The students from Nuuk met in the auditorium at Ilisimatusarfik. Students and teachers outside Greenland tuned in via the course's virtual platform. There were a total of 21 participants in the course, which was arranged by the Greenland Center for Health Research at Ilisimatusarfik on the basis of a grant from the University of the Arctic.

"I am amazed at how well it has worked to be so many together using the internet. It is a fantastic group of students who have engaged and openly thrown themselves into discussions about their own and their fellow students' projects ", says co-opted senior researcher at Ilisimatusarfik, Christina Viskum Lytken Larsen. "There was a high mood every day despite time differences and technique. And we got a somewhat different group picture from the virtual meeting room ”, concludes Christina Viskum Lytken Larsen.

The course has focused on ethics in research, participant-oriented methods, use of registers and implementation of research results so that they benefit society. The course ended on Monday evening with a panel debate on the experiences we have made so far around COVID-19 with input from Nuvanut, Alaska and here in the country. Greenland's Center for Health Research was established at the Department of Health and Nursing in 2008. The center works to promote research collaboration within Greenland, and to facilitate interaction between researchers from other countries with Greenlandic society. Read more about the center here