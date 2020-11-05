The second event of the Third Arctic Science Ministerial (ASM3) Webinar Series will take place on 11 November 2020 at 13:00 UTC. The series is a joint cooperation between the ASM3 Organizers in Iceland and Japan and the European Polar Board.

The workshop will be opened with a summary of the feedback received from ASM3 participating countries and organizations covering international research gaps, opportunities and challenges as part of the ASM3 Science Process.

Next on the agenda will be a panel of speakers presenting recent synthesis reports on research gaps and lessons-learned from projects that have navigated many international barriers.

After the panel, participants will have the opportunity to participate in breakout sessions addressing a) data management and research infrastructure, b) education and capacity building, c) sustained observations, d) societally relevant research and e) visas, permits and other bureaucratic hurdles.

The breakout sessions aim to develop and prioritize actions needed to more effectively address challenges and barriers to international Arctic research efforts. The resulting prioritized actions will form the basis for recommendations in the final ASM3 Report.

Register for this event on the ASM3 website, where you can also view the recording of the first webinar.