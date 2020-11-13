In this first Mission Council Broadcast experts from the Arctic Circle Mission Council on the GlobalArctic discuss the status of the Global Arctic today and answer questions from participants.

A special emphasis is placed on geopolitical stability and power politics, the fossil economy, science and the urgency for climate change mitigation.

On the second part of the video the Arctic Yearbook 2020 is launched.

Speakers:

Miyase Christensen, Professor, Dept. of Media Studies

Stockholm University

Matthias Finger, Professor Emeritus Ecole Polytechnique

Fédérale Lausanne (EPFL); Professor, European University

Institute (EUI); Professor, Instanbul Technical University (ITÜ)

Heather Exner-Pirot, Managing Editor of the Arctic Yearbook

Moderator:

Lassi Heininen, Professor Emeritus; Chairman Arctic Circle Mission Council on the GlobalArctic; Editor, Arctic Yearbook

Watch the GlobalArctic Mission Council Full Video on the Arctic Circle YouTube Channel.