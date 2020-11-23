Tomsk State University (Russia) hosts The Fifth Anniversary College Town Forum "Virtual vs physical spaces & communities" on December 2-4, 2020. The Forum will be devoted to rethinking of challenges that digital transformation poses for modern education and science.

Rapidly emerging trends bring hope for a new paradigm in higher education that can be free from social differentiation, digital inequality and racism. In the face of new challenges, the university city is forced to master both real and virtual contexts in order to manage the expectations of society. The adaptation of urban communities and spaces to new realities is a general task of the city and the university. Their collaboration becomes the key to success in the face of local and global requirements.

The mission of the university in these conditions is not only the generation and transmission of knowledge, but also the formation of new trends and needs and the development of the individual's potential for its compliance with global changes.

As the sattellite events the Forum programme includes the International Students Forum "UNI4CITY" and an International Web-conference "CONNECT-UNIVERSUM-2020".

Registration and additional information are available here.