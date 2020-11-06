The online session on November 10 by the Canadian International Arctic Centre and Polar Knowledge Canada will explore how to best advocate for including Indigenous knowledge, what it looks like in the field, and to share best practices with participants.

Inclusion Matters: Indigenous Knowledge and Arctic Research

Date: November 10, 2020

Time: 9:00 – 10:15 EST / 15:00 – 16:15 CET

Platform: MS Teams

Registration/enquiries: oslociac@international.gc.ca

Rooted in modern land claim agreements and the desire to improve Indigenous self-determination in research, there is an increasing expectation for Arctic researchers to include Indigenous knowledge in science activities. This often means going beyond the typical research process to draw in lived experience, traditional and cultural knowledge to inform project design, data collection and result analysis.

Speakers Candice Pedersen (SIKU), Pitseolak Pfeifer (Inuit Solutions), and Lisa Loseto (Department of Fisheries and Oceans) will share their experiences and expertise on the topic, and will answer your questions on the subject.

