Inclusion Matters: Indigenous Knowledge and Arctic Research
Date: November 10, 2020
Time: 9:00 – 10:15 EST / 15:00 – 16:15 CET
Platform: MS Teams
Registration/enquiries: oslociac@international.gc.ca
Rooted in modern land claim agreements and the desire to improve Indigenous self-determination in research, there is an increasing expectation for Arctic researchers to include Indigenous knowledge in science activities. This often means going beyond the typical research process to draw in lived experience, traditional and cultural knowledge to inform project design, data collection and result analysis.
Speakers Candice Pedersen (SIKU), Pitseolak Pfeifer (Inuit Solutions), and Lisa Loseto (Department of Fisheries and Oceans) will share their experiences and expertise on the topic, and will answer your questions on the subject.
