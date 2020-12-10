The experimental, co-created film project explores the dualistic vision of the future of the Arctic. Utopist or dystopic and by who and why? Which way are we headed? The call for filmmakers closes on December 15, 2020.

Who tells the stories of the Arctic and why? What is left unsaid and whose voices are framing what we know about the future of this contradictory region? This is what Arctic Utopias wants to find out.

To co-create an environmentally focused documentary film, the project team is looking for filmmakers based in or connected to the Arctic. By combining all contributed stories into one film the aim is to create a diverse understanding of the interrelated context of the Arctic, beyond but through its individual stories.

This call is for (aspiring) filmmakers who would contribute with the necessary scripts, footage, and other audiovisual material which would then be sent to Finland to be edited. By participating as a filmmaker you have a valuable possibility to engage in dialogue about the future of the Arctic.

The filming can and would preferably be done mostly within the circumpolar Arctic, but we also welcome filmmakers from China, India, Africa, Europe, etc. to explore the interconnectedness of the region.

Local languages are preferred/welcome.

The position is compensated.

The filming should be finalized by spring 2021.

The filmmakers will work together with a film director with whom they will also settle the details about the length and quality of their material. (Approximately 1 hour of raw material from each filmmaker)

The call for applications closes on December 15, 2020.

For more information on Arctic Utopias, visit the project webpages or contact info@arcticutopias.com.

To pitch a topic and idea, see the call for creatives.