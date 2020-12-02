The deadline for abstracts submission of the Arctic Science Summit Week 2021 (24-26 March 2021) has been extended to 10 December 2020.

The overarching topic of ASSW2021 is “The Arctic: Regional Change Global Impacts”. Despite the focus on the Arctic, several sessions accept contributions on the Antarctic, aiming at fostering networking and advances on research on both poles.

The conference will be held online and will include oral and e-poster presentations. Submissions of abstracts is open for the following themes:

A) The Arctic: Regional Changes, Global Impacts

B) The Changing Arctic Ocean: Dynamics and Impacts

C) Arctic Climate Dynamics

D) The Changing Terrestrial Environments: Dynamics and Impacts

E) Unravelling Arctic Ecosystem Dynamics

F) Education and Capacity Building for The Polar Regions

G) Living in The Arctic

H) Observing the Arctic

Each lead author may submit up to one oral and one e-poster presentation. The notification on abstract acceptance will be made on the 30 December 2020, with the final programme being presented in January 2021. Oral presentations will be of up to 12 minutes. The e-posters are to be submitted in pdf format. Detailed Guidelines will be made available in January.

For more information and to submit an abstract, visit the ASSW 2021 webpages.