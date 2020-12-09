You are invited as stakeholders in Arctic research, to provide insights, experiences, opinions, criticism, ideas and, best practice models in collaborative and community based participatory research which can include also aspects regarding COVID-19 conditions.

We consider the co-creation of knowledge including the joint development of research proposals as crucial to tackle the societal challenges currently faced in the Arctic and Sub-Arctic. We aim to collect a broad range of input from indigenous knowledge holders and researchers to improve the quality of co-designed research processes.

This assessment of collaborative work between indigenous rights holders and researchers from all disciplines – social sciences, humanities and natural sciences – will result in the development of a joint public statement meant to contribute to the long-term discussion about equity-based research collaboration between Indigenous communities, organisations and individuals and scientists, all in the interest of serving the needs of the people in the Arctic. On a smaller scale these collaborations have already been going on for some time. Now we aim to implement these kinds of efforts in larger, multiple partner research projects. The EU for instance asks frequently in the Horizon 2020 call texts for a co-designed approach and enhanced engagement of and the interaction with residents from local communities and indigenous societies.

Your forum posts will also feed into the process of preparation of an online workshop during the Arctic Science Summit Week (ASSW) in 2021, ICASS X conference 2021 and a face-to-face workshop during ASSW 2022. Furthermore, we will publish an extended article to which we invite you as interested stakeholders to contribute as authors. Your knowledge and experiences will feed into an open digital best practice tool developed by the EU-PolarNet project.

This is an initiative of the Saami Council, EU-PolarNet, Austrian Polar Research Institute, University of Groningen/Arctic Centre, Nordland Research Institute, the University of Northern Iowa/ARCTICentre, IASSA, IASC and the UArctic.

Thank you for your valuable contribution!

