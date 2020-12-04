Harbin Institute of Technology will host the International Arctic School Winter 2021 online Janury 4-17, 2021 (IAS-HIT-eWinter2021), and provide on line courses in digital form to students in China and around the world. The IAS-HIT-eWinter2021 is free for all students. The theme is POPs and Chemicals of Emerging Arctic Concern (CEACs) in the Arctic under Climate Change.

Key Information

Application deadline : 31 December 2020

: 31 December 2020 Dates : 4-17 January 2021

: 4-17 January 2021 Host Venue : HIT Web Online

: HIT Web Online Theme: POPs and Chemicals of Emerging Arctic Concern (CEACs) in the Arctic under Climate Change

Once in the environment, POPs and CEACs disperse into air, water, soils and sediments in the Arctic, and can be taken up by Arctic biota. Many of the processes that determine the environmental fate of POPs and CEACs and their potential for uptake and bioaccumulation in food webs can be influenced by climate change.

As young generations and future elites in different disciplines and fields from China and the eight Arctic countries, our goals on the Arctic are to understand, protect, develop and participate in the governance of the Arctic. To understand human health in the Arctic is the important step to reach the goal.

Sponsored by the International Program Office, Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT), The 2021 winter School will be held on line by the International Arctic School, HIT (IAS-HIT) on the topic of “POPs and Chemicals of Emerging Arctic Concern (CEACs) in the Arctic under Climate Change” during January 4-17, 2021.

The teachers of the IAS-HIT-ewinter2021 will come from the Arctic countries and China, and students will be from China and other countries worldwide, the 8 Arctic countries in particular. The teaching courses will consist of core courses and lectures.

The IAS-HIT is a subsidiary body of UArctic-HIT Training Centre, the first UArctic regional center outside the eight Arctic countries.

For more information see the announcement flyer or visit the UArctic-HIT Training Centre website.