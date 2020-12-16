Improve your knowledge about Arctic issues and people by studying and experiencing life in another circumpolar institution. north2north mobility program enables you to experience life in another North while gaining international competencies that will benefit your future career and academic endeavours.

What is north2north?

north2north is University of the Arctic´s mobility programme that involves universities and colleges from Denmark, Greenland, the Faroe Islands, Canada, the United States, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland and Russia. For the list of participating institutions, see here.

Why north2north mobility?

You will learn about another place and another culture, while learning about your region — the North!

Can I apply?

If you have completed your first year of study and are registered as a degree student at an UArctic member institution participating in the north2north program, yes you can!

What to do next?

Check the north2north program pages for more information and contact your north2north contact person at your home institution.