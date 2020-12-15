The postdoctoral project focuses on the geography of changing tourist flows to Arctic Sweden and the extent to which these changes have created issues around unforeseen ‘tourism bubbles’, over-tourism and land-use competition. Apply by December 31, 2020.

The Department of Geography, Umeå University, Sweden, seeks applications for an open two-year postdoc position.

The successful applicant is expected to contribute to the project “Climate Change and the Double Amplification of Arctic Tourism: Challenges and Potential Solutions for Tourism and Sustainable Development in an Arctic Context”. It requires the conduction of in-depth qualitative case studies of places where local populations experience negative impacts from tourism and land-use conflicts.

Read more and apply until December 31, 2020:

https://www.umu.se/en/work-with-us/open-positions/postdoctoral-researcher-in-human-geography_365807/