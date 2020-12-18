The UArctic Congress 2021 is organized in conjunction with the Arctic Council Ministerial meeting, May 15-18, 2021 in Reykjavik, Iceland. The tentative program outline is now available.

Friday May 14 (Pre-Meetings)

Assembly of UArctic

Saturday May 15

Opening Plenary (Aula, University of Iceland)

Sunday May 16

Workshop for UArctic Rectors on the Future of Circumpolar Higher Education and Research

On site Parallel Program Sessions (venues tbc)

Monday May 17

Online Parallel Program Sessions

Tuesday May 18

Online Parallel Program Sessions

Closing Plenary (Aula, University of Iceland)

The Congress organizers will be in contact with the organizers of accepted sessions early in 2021 to confirm the timing and format of all program sessions. Have a wonderful winter holiday and we look forward to seeing you all again in 2021.