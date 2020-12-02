The third event of the Third Arctic Science Ministerial (ASM3) Webinar Series will take place on 03 December 2020, at 17:00-19:00 UTC. This webinar brings together a panel of Indigenous Leaders to discuss the upcoming Arctic Science Ministerial.

They will discuss the importance of inclusion of the knowledge of Indigenous peoples in Arctic science and research and the important role this has on sustainability. They will provide a background of previous efforts and share their insights around the question “Why is it important for Indigenous Peoples to be involved in Arctic science and research?” Please join the panel to learn about how a holistic approach to Arctic Science builds equity and cooperation in the Arctic. The discussion from this webinar will form the basis for recommendations reflected in the ASM3 final report.



The registration and draft program for this webinar is available on the ASM3 website.The program is being developed by the participating ASM3 Indigenous Peoples’ Organizations in consultation with members of the ASM3 Science Advisory Board and Indigenous Peoples’ Secretariat. The ASM3 webinar series is a joint cooperation between the ASM3 Organizers in Iceland and Japan and the European Polar Board.

Register for this event on the ASM3 website, where you can also view the recordings of the previous webinars.