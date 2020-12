UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education for Social Justice and Diversity in Education and UNESCO/UNITWIN Network on Teacher Education publish a newsletter 2-3 times a year.

The newsletter includes information about the recent and upcoming network activities and events. There's also "Get to know our network members" section with introduction from University of Aberdeen. Click here to see the newsletter.

Stay updated about the network activities and events by subscribing the newsletter and following the All News & Newsletters page.