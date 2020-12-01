The University of the Arctic (UArctic) is a cooperative network of universities, colleges, research institutes and other organizations concerned with education and research in and about the North. UArctic promotes northern voices in the globalizing world, reflecting common values and interests across all eight Arctic states and among all northern peoples and cultures. UArctic promotes cultural diversity, language plurality and gender equality while highlighting the partnership between the region’s indigenous peoples and other northerners.
UArctic is launching a call for an intern placement at the UArctic International Secretariat in spring 2021 (at the University of Lapland, Rovaniemi, Finland), The internship placement is supported by Danish Agency for Science and Higher Education.
For who?
The internship opportunity is open for enrolled students or recent graduates (less than one year) under UArctic's north2north member institutions in the Kingdom of Denmark:
Denmark
Aalborg University
Aarhus University
Department of Sociology, Environmental and Business Economics, University of Southern Denmark
Roskilde University
University of Copenhagen
Technical University of Denmark
University College Copenhagen
Faroe Islands
University of the Faroe Islands
Greenland
Ilisimatusarfik / University of Greenland
Perorsaanermik Ilinniarfik / College of Social Education
Greenland Institute of Natural Resources
Successful candidates should have:
- excellent written and oral communication skills in English
- good ICT and social media skills (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)
- experience in organizing and promoting events
- social skills for working in international and intercultural environment
- skills in photography are considered as an asset
- understanding and knowledge on Arctic issues
- ability to work independently, under leadership and with multiple tasks
Educational background is not the first factor in selection procedure, however understanding of Arctic issues (human, social, and environment) and University of the Arctic are considered an asset. Supervision and tutoring on the new techniques and skills will be provided by UArctic.
Internship at UArctic International Secretariat
UArctic International Secretariat
Yliopistonkatu 8
96300 Rovaniemi
Finland
Contact: Manager of International Projects Pirkko Pulkkanen (secretariat(at)uarctic.org)
What are the planned tasks?
- writing news stories about events and activities in the Arctic
- assisting with promoting UArctic, in particular related to Danish, Greenlandic and Faroese member institutions
- maintaining UArctic’s social media feeds (Twitter, Facebook)
- assisting with data analysis and updates related to UArctic members and activities
- Assisting in conference/ seminar/ meeting arrangements and planning (e.g. UArctic Congress in 2021)
When? What? How?
Internship period at UArctic international Secretariat is for 5 months (1.2-30.6.2021)
Applicant is responsible of finding housing independently during the internship placement and needs to have a valid travel insurance for the duration of internship.
Grant for the one internship: 1 466€/ month plus 500€ will be given to travelling expenses.
Application deadline: Jan 7, 2021.
Required documents: Application and CV has to be sent to secretariat(at)uarctic.org