The Russian State Hydrometeorological University is pleased to invite you to join the Arctic Days in St. Petersburg–2020: “International Scientific Cooperation in the Arctic in the Era on Climate Change” held in St. Petersburg on May 13–14, 2020 .

The Conference will bring together social and natural scientists, industry professionals, policy makers, Indigenous leaders, and other stakeholders from across the Arctic. In response to ongoing climate change, the organizing committee invites you to participate in the formation of an international interdisciplinary platform for discussing pressing issues of socio-cultural, economic development and international cooperation in the Arctic. Learning from the past and planning for the future, organizers are welcoming the Arctic Days participants to discuss the themes that include, but are not limited to:

International cooperation in the Arctic

Climate change and environmental scenarios for the Arctic

Science and diplomacy in the Arctic

Paleoenvironmental archaeology and Arctic evolution

The future of the Arctic economy

The prospects for the Arctic shipping

Human and social capital development

The changing role of Indigenous Peoples in the Arctic

Gender studies in the Arctic

Working languages: Russian, English.

Venues: May 13: Rizhskiy Prospekt, 11 (Russian State Hydrometeorological University).

May 14: St. Isaac Square 6 (The Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg (Mariinsky Palace)).

Free Registration: Registration is now open and there are no conference fees.

Registration and abstract submission deadline are March 1, 2020.

Visa support: If you need a visa, we encourage you to register as soon as possible.

Contact email: arctic.days.st.petersburg@gmail.com

Participants who wish to present a paper (oral or poster) at the Conference will be required to submit an abstract information:

Presenting author first and last name, e-mail address, organization, and country.

If applicable, co-author(s) first and last name, e-mail address, organization, and country.

Title of your presentation or poster.

Abstract (length limit approximately 250 words/1600 characters, including spaces). This text is used by the Program Committee to assess the potential of the presentation.

Russian State Hydrometeorological University has been a member of the University of the Arctic since 2010.