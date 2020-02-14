The Conference will bring together social and natural scientists, industry professionals, policy makers, Indigenous leaders, and other stakeholders from across the Arctic. In response to ongoing climate change, the organizing committee invites you to participate in the formation of an international interdisciplinary platform for discussing pressing issues of socio-cultural, economic development and international cooperation in the Arctic. Learning from the past and planning for the future, organizers are welcoming the Arctic Days participants to discuss the themes that include, but are not limited to:
- International cooperation in the Arctic
- Climate change and environmental scenarios for the Arctic
- Science and diplomacy in the Arctic
- Paleoenvironmental archaeology and Arctic evolution
- The future of the Arctic economy
- The prospects for the Arctic shipping
- Human and social capital development
- The changing role of Indigenous Peoples in the Arctic
- Gender studies in the Arctic
Working languages: Russian, English.
Venues: May 13: Rizhskiy Prospekt, 11 (Russian State Hydrometeorological University).
May 14: St. Isaac Square 6 (The Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg (Mariinsky Palace)).
Free Registration: Registration is now open and there are no conference fees.
Registration and abstract submission deadline are March 1, 2020.
Visa support: If you need a visa, we encourage you to register as soon as possible.
Contact email: arctic.days.st.petersburg@gmail.com
Participants who wish to present a paper (oral or poster) at the Conference will be required to submit an abstract information:
- Presenting author first and last name, e-mail address, organization, and country.
- If applicable, co-author(s) first and last name, e-mail address, organization, and country.
- Title of your presentation or poster.
- Abstract (length limit approximately 250 words/1600 characters, including spaces). This text is used by the Program Committee to assess the potential of the presentation.
Russian State Hydrometeorological University has been a member of the University of the Arctic since 2010.