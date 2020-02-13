The Nordic Association of Architectural Research and the University of Oulu, Oulu School of Architecture, proudly join forces in organizing the NAF/NAAR Symposium 2020 and the 12th Annual Symposium of Architectural Research 2020 (ATUT2020), which will highlight and discuss the special features of the Northern context and architectural research in the Nordic countries.

What is the common-sense understanding of ‘Northernness’ in architectural research and practice today? What defines it, and in which ways does it inform research and practice? With this symposium, we wish to shed light on and theorize the notion of ‘Northernness’, the underlying cultural forces in society that shape—and have shaped—this quality in architecture, architectural education, and architectural research.

We invite scholars and practitioners from the contexts of architecture, landscape architecture, and urban design and planning to pursue the theme of the symposium from fresh and diverse standpoints. Theoretical and practical approaches are equally welcomed, as well as spatial and temporal explorations through different architectonic scales and epochs. All authors should reflect on their research methods and positioning, contextualizing them within architectural discourse and ‘Northernness’ and their particular understanding of the notion. Besides researchers and practitioners in architecture, landscape architecture, and urban design and planning, we also invite scholars from collaborating fields to present their research on the built environment and its discourse.

Submit your abstract by 17 April 2020 at the latest.

For more information: www.atut.fi

Welcome!

- NAF/NAAR & Oulu School of Architecture