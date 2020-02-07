This course aims to bring young researchers together across disciplines, within the broad domain of Arctic research and research communication, in order to build new networks and develop communications skills. The objectives are both linked to different ongoing Arctic research initiatives such as the Arctic Science IntegrAtion Quest (ASIAQ) Project and Arctic Avenue, and to make a communication effort for the Tarfala Research Station.

Course date: June 29 -July 3, 2020, excluding travels.

Tarfala Research Station

Tarfala Research Station is a Centre for Arctic Alpine Research at the Department of Physical Geography at Stockholm University. The station is beautifully situated in Lapland in an Arctic/alpine environment. The research conducted here focuses on glaciology, hydrology, meteorology and climate research. The station is also used as an education platform by universities that wish to combine fieldwork with lectures.

Course content

The course is primarily aimed at young scientist (MSc students, PhD students, Postdocs) in Arctic research and is given in English. This course has a transdisciplinary approach and focuses on both Arctic research and the role of communicating research.

The course involves a set of relevant lectures and tutorials about ongoing Arctic research, TRS and communication techniques. Main emphasis will be placed on group work and a final communication effort/product which is to be produced during the course. The course starts with introductory lectures from different topics. Field work, group discussions and group work will follow.

Practical work

Please note that the field component involves long hikes and work during sometimes difficult Arctic/alpine weather conditions. Participants are required to bring suitable clothing and shoes for this. Students are asked to cooperate in small groups (3-4 persons) with different task of interest in the realm of relevant research.

Learning outcomes

The course strives to improve transferable skills such as multidisciplinary approach and collaborative learning. In the end of the course the student will have

increased knowledge of current Arctic research and ongoing Arctic research initiatives

knowledge about different communication techniques

ability to understand and evaluate communication efforts

increased skills to communicate and visualize research

Course fee

The course fee is 300 € (Euro), this covers all academic and social program during the course accommodation (shared rooms), food and logistic during the course The fee does not cover:

travel expenses to and from Tarfala Research Station

personal health and civil liability insurance

personal expenses such as drinks, telephone, etc.

Grants

Organizers offer grants which cover the course fee for approximately three young researchers affiliated with the Arctic Avenue programme, and three young researchers from each ASIAQ partner university, i.e. Stockholm University, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Umeå University, Northern (Arctic) Federal University, University of New Hampshire and University of Tokyo. Please contact annika.granebeck@su.se and nina.kirchner@natgeo.su.se if you wish to apply.

Smaller travelling grants might also be possible. Please contact annika.granebeck@su.se and nina.kirchner@natgeo.su.se for questions.

Travels

Organizers encourage all participants to take the train from Stockholm to Kiruna, bus to Nikkalukta and then hike to TRS. The hike is 24 kilometers in mountainous terrain. Helicopter service from Nikkaluokta to TRS is available, but needs to be paid individually if used. Helicopter services cannot be covered by the offered grants.

Maximum number of participants: 20 participants

Registration and deadline

Register here. Deadline for registration is 2020/03/08. Successful applicants will be notified by the end of March 2020.

Sponsors

Financial support is provided through ASIAQ, the Bolin Centre and Arctic Avenue.

Stockholm University, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Umeå University, Northern (Arctic) Federal University, and University of New Hampshire are UArctic member universities.