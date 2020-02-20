On February 7, a delegation of the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Norway arrived at the Kola Science Senter on an official visit. The Consul General of the Kingdom of Norway in Murmansk, Mr. Erik Svedahl, arrived accompanied by Consul Mrs. Torunn Hasler, public relations coordinator Maria Salikova, and economic and business cooperation coordinator Svetlana Konopleva.

Within the visit Norwegian diplomats and Kola Science Center officials discussed current Russian-Norwegian research projects, areas of cooperation between FRC KSC RAS and the Norwegian scientific and educational organizations and the formation of inter-sectoral cross-border cooperation projects. Sides covered such topics as implementation of agreements previously reached in 2018 in progress "Days of Russian-Norwegian cooperation" for the development of biotechnology in the field of waste fishing industry, joint projects in the field of life-saving technologies and active longevity, as well as preservation of traditions of indigenous peoples of the far North and the Arctic. Participants of the meeting discussed summer schools organization within the framework of academic mobility programs, as well as creating a joint agenda at upcoming international events of the Arctic circle countries.

Special emphasis was placed on discussing the possibility of organizing joint research expeditions on the territory of the Svalbard archipelago. The Center has a permanent Barentsburg research base in Svalbard, and the Norwegian side's assistance in conducting scientific research on the unique natural and geological phenomena of this territory would help strengthen and develop Russian-Norwegian relations.

Moreover, Mr. Svedal and Mrs. Hasler visited the Museum of Geology and Mineralogy of the Geological Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences and got acquainted with the unique collection of minerals discovered on the Kola Peninsula, as well as with their natural properties, which formed the basis of new materials synthesized by scientists of the Kola Science Senter.