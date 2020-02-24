The first in a series of three summer schools, the "Global Arctic" summer school aims to show how the Arctic and the rest of the world is connected, and how globalization, climate change and transboundary pollution shapes science, commerce, security and geopolitics.

Hosted by the Norwegian Scientific Academy for Polar Research (NVP), in cooperation with the University Centre in Svalbard (UNIS) and the Nansen Scientific Society.

Venue: The Norwegian Scientific Academy for Polar Research (NVP), c/o UNIS, Longyearbyen, Svalbard.

Time: June 20–28, 2020.

Application deadline: March 15, 2020.

Global Arctic

As the global significance of the Arctic becomes more evident, the time is ripe for linking the socio-ecological systems of the Polar Regions with challenges in other regions. The Norwegian Academy for Polar Research (NVP) has therefore decided to apply the concept of “Three Poles”, the framework that links the Arctic, the Antarctic and the Himalayan regions as an umbrella framework for the next three summer schools. It has long been known that many of the challenges encountered in the Arctic are mirrored in the Second Pole – the Antarctic, and particularly within the region of the Third Pole, the Himalayan Region.

For all three poles, the dramatic effects of climate change is the most obvious denominator, while the other global drivers of change, population growth, pollution and degradation of biodiversity vary much more across these regions. The NVP summer schools will address many of these issues step-wise over a three-year period.

Aims

The 2020 summer school will commence with a ‘one-pole’ perspective. It aims to produce a better understanding of the significance of the concept of a Global Arctic as a tool of integrative analysis and political management, as well as inviting novel ideas for research and learning coming from students taking part from inside and outside of the Arctic.

The students of different disciplinary backgrounds will publish the results of their work at the summer school in a joint peer reviewed article published in an international journal of high academic standard.

Who can apply?

The summer school’s main target group is PhD students and Post-docs. In some cases, students with a MSc degree or equivalent and with special professional qualifications, for example from the private sector industry or from other relevant institutions, may also participate. The relevance of current studies, including personal motivation and relevant experiences are important selection criteria.

Costs

The participants must cover their own transportation to and from Longyearbyen, Svalbard and accommodation and most meals during their stay. Participation at the summer school is free and the Academy will organize the student accommodation in cooperation with the Arctic Student Welfare Organisation to guarantee relative lower prices, during the scheduled stay in Svalbard.

Applying for the summer school

Up to 25 students from different countries and with different expertise and experience will be selected. Applications shall include a CV and a letter which describes a rationale and justification for the application. A tentative title of a poster to present current studies / projects should be included in the application.

Applications are sent to the Norwegian Scientific Academy for Polar Research (NVP), att. Office Manager Jorge Kristiansen (post@polar-academy.com) with the subject: “Application summer school 2020”.

Application deadline is March 15, 2020. The selected candidates will be notified by the end of March 2020.

Read the full announcement and more information about the course on NVP’s webpages.

Contact for the summer school 2020:

NVP’s Office Manager Jorge Kristiansen

post@polar-academy.com

+47 455 19 649