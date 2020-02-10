The Arctic Policies and Strategies Scientific Report will be launched on February 17, 2020. The report highlights new and emerging policy trends in the Arctic, a region on the front lines of climate change, pollution, international trade, geopolitics, and global governance.

The report is a holistic analysis of current policies, strategies of Arctic and non-Arctic states with interests in the region, as well as documents of Indigenous peoples organizations and Arctic Council declarations. It considers how different Arctic actors define and address issues around; the human dimension, governance, environmental protection, climate change, safety, economy, and science.

The researchers Lassi Heininen, Karen Everett, Barbora Padrtova, and Anni Reissell, analyzed 56 key policy documents to identify trends in Arctic governance and geopolitics.

The report was produced as part of the Arctic Futures Initiative at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) and was co-funded by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland and IIASA.

Reference: Heininen L, Everett K , Padrtova B, & Reissell A (2019). Arctic Policies and Strategies – Analysis, Synthesis, and Trends. IIASA, Laxenburg, Austria. DOI:10.22022/AFI/11-2019.16175. http://pure.iiasa.ac.at/id/eprint/16175/

For more information, visit the Arctic Politics website.