UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Sustainable Arts and Design (ASAD) will continue the collaboration with Arctic Arts Summit (AAS). The next AAS will be held in Canada in summer 2021.

The international advisory board of the AAS had a meeting in the Arctic Frontiers conference in Tromsø, Norway, at the end of January 2020. The members of the board evaluated results of the AAS event that was held in Rovaniemi, June 2019. Chair of the board Timo Jokela and project manager Maria Huhmarniemi presented conclusion of the event and analyses of the discourses in the event. These are also published in the article published in the Sustainability Journal and in the report Arctic Arts Summit 2019 – Content, Reflections and Conclusions. Arrangements, content and the reports of the AAS 2019 got good feedback from the board members.

Next AAS will be in summer 2021. The Canada Council for the Arts is currently coordinating preparations and director Michelle Chawla is the chair of the event. The organization will announce the host and town of the event in a few weeks from now.

Conclusion

Arctic Arts with Pride: Discourses on Arctic Arts, Culture and Sustainability

Arctic Arts Summit 2019 – Content, Reflections and Conclusions

More information:

Professor Timo Jokela

Lead of Arctic Sustainable Arts and Design thematic network

timo.jokela@ulapland.fi

+358 40 7396034

Arctic Sustainable Arts and Design website