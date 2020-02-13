The event will have a youth profile, while the program will include cooking, demonstration of traditional foods and dishes, modern cuisine, preparation and processing, and will include a multitude of indigenous food cultures, traditional indigenous knowledge, traditions, stories and menus. There will also be a conference with presentations based on traditional indigenous knowledge and science. The event will display the diversity of food resources and systems of Arctic indigenous peoples, including reindeer and caribou meat, moose meat, fish, birds, berries, plants and so on. The week-long event is envisioned to culminate with a grand feast dinner the opening night of the food conference on Thursday March 12. The whole event is to be a celebration of the unique food systems of Arctic indigenous peoples.

Food Innovation Leadership Workshop

As part of the 1st Arctic Indigenous Peoples´ Food Congress there will be a training workshop for Arctic indigenous youth - ´Food innovation leadership´. It is a practical oriented workshop led by Nord University Business School together with UArctic EALAT Institute, International Centre for Reindeer Husbandry and Association of World Reindeer Herders. Participation in the workshop is limited to 20 students. We welcome Arctic indigenous youth that are/or wish to be food entrepreneurs and food innovators. Due to limited participation there may be a need to prioritize youth. Participation in the workshop is without cost.

The main organisers of the event is the Association of World Reindeer Herders (WRH), International Centre for Reindeer Husbandry (ICR), UArctic EALÁT Institute at ICR (UEI), the Arctic Council EALLU Project, and the RCN Rievdan Research Project WP3.

Go to the Food Congress page on reindeerherding.org to register. Please, read the Practical Information before fill in the registration form.